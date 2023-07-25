HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Natalie Rainer survived being hit by a driver while riding her bike in August of last year. This week, the teenage driver charged with injuring her and killing her best friend pled guilty.

Natalie Rainer is continuing her recovery nearly a year after she was hit by a car on Aug. 13, 2022.

“It’s not over yet. It will last many more years,” said Rainer. She continued to say, “I don’t know if I’ll ever be quite as strong or quite as fit or quite as willing to run as I used to be.”

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, Jeffrey Brooks, who was 18 years old at the time, was responsible for the crash on Osburne Turnpike. He later admitted to drinking and taking edibles before getting behind the wheel.

Brooks was arrested two days later on August 15, 2022. On Monday, July 24, 2023, he pled guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and a first offense of driving while intoxicated in connection to the deadly crash.

“I think he needs to have a serious sentence because his crime was serious. But I also believe that he needs to have access to drug and alcohol programs, so that he can come out of prison and turn his life around and be a positive member of society,” said Rainer.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court again on on Oct. 11, 2023 for sentencing. He is also facing a charge of maiming while driving intoxicated, although his plea for that charge is not publicly available at this time.

Rainer tells 8News hearing that Brooks decided to plea guilty makes her relieved. Now she says loved ones, including herself, can begin another chapter of their healing journey.

Cyclist Jonah Holland (right) was killed in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Natalie Reiner (center) while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Jonah Holland was killed in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Natalie Reiner while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Jonah Holland was killed in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Natalie Reiner while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Natalie Reiner was severely injured in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Jonah Holland while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Natalie Reiner was severely injured in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Jonah Holland while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Natalie Reiner was severely injured in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Jonah Holland while driving impaired in Henrico.

Cyclist Natalie Reiner was severely injured in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Jonah Holland while driving impaired in Henrico.

“We all have a lot of healing to do myself, my family, Jonah’s family. Jeffrey and his family. We all have a lot of healing and work to do. So, I think that this past couple of months there’s been definitely a lot of moving towards the next chapter,” said Rainer. “We can honor [Jonah’s] memory and her legacy by working every day to make our community a better and safer place for everybody to live together.”