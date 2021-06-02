Day camp registration opens for Henrico 4-H

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This summer Henrico 4-H will be offering five different day camps for kids with a large variety of interests.

These camps cost $30 and are for kids ages 9 through 13. Registration for in-person camps is available through an online form.

The Agriculture Alive Camp will focus on fruits, vegetables, farm lie, animals and other agricultural topics. This camp will take place on June 21 to 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Another program will focus on health, resisting “risky behaviors,” practicing mindfulness and yoga. The Your Health Rocks! Camp will held June 28 through July 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

While the agriculture camp touches on animals some, another program called Animal Science Adventures Camp will provide a full program on animals. This will include interacting with animals, learning about diseases and learning how to care for them. The session will be July 12 through 15 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Even more scientific topics will be explored during the Mission STEM Camp. STEM camp incorporates computer science, chemistry, rocketry and biology. This camp runs from July 19 to 22 and will start at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

Lastly, there will be a dessert decorating camp that allows kids to ice cakes, cupcakes and learn other baking skills. This camp will be held virtually on July 6, 9, 13 and 15 at 2 p.m. Registration for dessert decorating is available through a separate virtual form.