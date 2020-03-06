Deadly crash investigation closes Henrico County road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Beulah Road in Henrico County Friday morning.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Beulah Road, near the entrance to Seven Pines Elementary School. No children were involved in the crash.
The normal drop-off for students has been detoured to Huntsman Road, though police said all school functions are operating on a normal schedule.
Beulah Road remains closed and drivers should seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
