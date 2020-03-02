Deadly crash investigation shuts down Glenside Drive in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly crash on Glenside Drive in Henrico County is expected to impact traffic for up to two hours, police say.

The crash occurred on Glenside Dr. at Cloverdale Street at the Park & Ride. All northbound and southbound lanes of Glenside Dr. are closed.

Henrico Police confirmed to 8News that one person died in the crash.

