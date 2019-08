HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-64 east of 295.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. State Police say their crash reconstruction team is at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

Henrico Police officers are helping VSP divert traffic from the eastbound lanes.

