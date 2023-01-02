HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a pickup truck hit and killed a pedestrian in Henrico late Sunday night, police say.

Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Old Staples Mill Road around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 to investigate a crash in which a pickup truck had hit a pedestrian.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers found the unidentified male victim to be “suffering from significant trauma.” Henrico Fire responded to the crash in an attempt to help the victim, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police have not yet identified the male.

Police at the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Sunday, Jan. 1 (Photo Credit: Henrico Police)

Henrico Police said the pickup truck driver waited at the scene for authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.

The public was asked to avoid the intersection where the crash occurred for several hours into Monday morning. The ongoing investigation caused road closures to impact a significant portion of Staples Mill Road westbound from Old Staples Mill Road.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.