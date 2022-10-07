The scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is still investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, in Henrico County.

According to State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 295 at the 25 mile marker.

A 2015 Audi that was traveling north on I-295 ran off the road at Exit 25, hit the guardrail and continued off the road before coming to a complete stop in a forested area, State Police’s release read.

The scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.

Police said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Joseph D. Dotson, of New Kent, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have seen the crash or has more information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.