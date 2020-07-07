Death investigation underway after body found in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Henrico County Tuesday following a suspicious person/vehicle call, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of New Market Road and Rockingham Street around 2:30 p.m. There, police say they found a vehicle in a cornfield along New Market Road.
Details remain limited at this time. An 8News crew is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
