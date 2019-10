HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are responding to a man shot and killed in a Henrico neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive at 8:45 a.m. Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: Henrico police respond to a man shot and killed off of Edenburry Dr. and Lothbury lane. Police say they’re not looking for any suspects but haven’t released any further information yet. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Je1lnNTtep — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) October 9, 2019

The identity of the adult male has not been confirmed.

Stay with 8News for updates.