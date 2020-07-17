Death investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man who was found suffering from multiple injuries Sunday passed away.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bolling Road at 9 a.m. for a report of a man lying on the roadway. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries to the face, head and back.

On Monday, police were notified that the man identified as 42-year-old Bobby Levell Jefferson had died.

If you were around E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road on Sunday evening and have information about this case, please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.