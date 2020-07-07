17-year-old shot to death in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway following a shooting in Henrico’s West End.

Henrico police say they were called to the 9500 block of Crown Court at the Springfield Apartments for a shooting early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. First responders found a 17-year-old shot. He has since died.

The parents of the 17-year-old victim came by the scene Tuesday afternoon visibly shaken.

One resident who 8News talked to had a chance to share a few moments with the victim’s family. That person said the family is from Chesterfield and they are trying to figure out how their son got to the Henrico neighborhood.

“I’m absolutely shocked. The community is a quiet community so once I was notified about the shooting, it was devastating,” said Ralph Parker, another resident of the community. He described the neighborhood as mostly families, some with teenagers.

​Parker said the incident makes him concerned for his safety. “Our youth, if they’re not safe, then it makes me feel unsafe,” said Parker.

Police said they are working on the details leading up to the shooting. At this time, they have not released any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.