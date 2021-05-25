Body found near trash at Townsend Square Townhomes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities from Richmond and Henrico County are working together this afternoon to gather information after a man was found dead outside of an apartment building.

Authorities say the man’s body was found near trash cans outside of the buildings.

Units are on the scene near the intersection of 21st Street and Carroll Street near Townsend Square Townhomes. According to Henrico Police, the incident happened just 20 feet from the Richmond line.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and Henrico detectives are working to determine more information about the man’s death.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. They were unable to tell 8News what may have caused the man’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Noah at 501-5581 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

In a tweet about the incident on Tuesday Henrico County Police said, “Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything. Bringing closure to any death investigation is important for any family..”

Details are limited. Stay with 8News for updates on this breaking news story.