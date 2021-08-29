Del. Lamont Bagby partners with local businesses to hand out backpacks to students in need in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy teamed up with Virginia Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) to give out backpacks to hundreds of Henrico students on Sunday.

Five hundred backpacks were prepared ahead of the new school year, but about 200 kids showed up.

Event organizers told 8News this is an annual effort to help support families in need and equip folks with what they need to go back to school.

The backpacks that did not get distributed at the event will be distributed at local barbershops, the St. Luke Apartments Community Center (117 Engleside Dr., Richmond, Va. 23222), and at area schools themselves.

Henrico County students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 8.