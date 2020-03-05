Demolition of former Macy’s at Regency Square underway for new aquatics center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former Macy’s store at Regency Square mall will soon be filled with water.

Construction is underway for the new aquatics center set to replace the defunct department store. Henrico County’s government page shared photos of the demolition on Facebook Wednesday.

Photos show the escalators have been ripped down, and removal of the ceilings and floors is ongoing.

The aquatics center will be a welcomed resource for Northern Virginia aquatics, as well as the county’s high school swim teams, which will be able to use the pools for practices and swim meets.

