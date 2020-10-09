Derrick Walton Jr. testifies he did not shoot 5-year-old Ke’Miyah Edwards, contradicts other testimonies

Two months after the shooting, Derick L. Walton, Jr. was indicted on several felony charges in connection with the incident.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of Derrick Walton Jr. for the malicious wounding of 5-year-old Ke’Miyah Edwards is still ongoing. The defense rested its case on Friday and the jury will begin deliberating during the afternoon.

Walton was indicted on June 5, 2019 for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting from a vehicle.

At the trial on Thursday, Walton took the stand and claimed he was innocent. He admitted to being involved with a fraudulent check business at the 2500 block of Byron Street where the little girl was wounded but says he did not shoot anyone at that location.

Walton testified that on the day of the shooting he and two others picked up a check from Byron Street but the check didn’t work at two different locations where they tried to cash it. When Walton and the others drove back to Byron Street to return the check he says shots were fired as they drove past.

In his testimony, Walton says he ducked in the passenger’s seat and told the driver to keep driving. He says he did not have a gun or shoot anyone.

Walton’s testimony contradicts what the driver told the jury on Thursday. The driver claims Walton was riding in the backseat when they drove by the house on Byron Street.

During the driver’s testimony he said he heard three gunshots that sounded like they came from inside of the car. But the driver claims he never saw the weapon despite saying he saw Walton tug or pull at his pants.

Law enforcement officers at the trial say they recovered multiple guns from the vehicle as well as the home where the little girl was shot.

