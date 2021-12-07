Did you receive this door hanger? Henrico wants to test your water for cancer causing substances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you received this hanger on your door yesterday morning, The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said you’re eligible for free well water testing.

The informational door hangers were passed out in the White Oak area in Henrico’s East End. The free testing follows the announcement that surface water in the Chickahominy Watershed contains elevated levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Free well water testing is being conducted now through the end of this week by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Yesterday, Henrico employees hung these door hangers on homes in the East End that are eligible for a well testing program. This program is free to residents and sample collection is ongoing. To sign up: https://t.co/Cp2jXV4trG, (804)501-7540, water@henrico.us. #HenricoReady pic.twitter.com/FaafFs19N1 — Henrico County Office of Emergency Management (@HenricoOEM) December 7, 2021

Visit the Henrico County website to sign up for testing or call (804)-501-7540.