HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South is currently causing a backup of about three miles.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the tractor-trailer is at mile marker 83.7, just north of the Parham Road exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both currently closed and traffic is backed up about three miles.

Drivers in the area are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.