HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have any unwanted or expired medications you need to dispose of? You can drop them off at three locations in Henrico County on Saturday.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28:

Henrico Public Safety Building — located at 7721 E. Parham Rd.

Henrico Fairfield Library — located at 1401 N. Laburnum Ave.

Wegmans — located at 12200 Wegmans Blvd.

In addition to the drop-off event, Henrico County residents have the option to dispose of unwanted medications with free drug disposal kits. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability.

The kits are pouches that can be used to deactivate medications. Henrico County lists the following steps for proper use:

Place unused medication in pouch. Fill halfway with warm tap water and wait 30 seconds. Seal, gently shake pouch and dispose of as normal in trash.

The kits are available at all Henrico County Health Department locations between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except state and federal holidays):