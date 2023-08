HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Division is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in June.

At around 1:45 p.m. Monday, June 5, police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Gaskins Road for a reported hit-and-run, in which a person driving a truck reportedly hit a building and left the scene.

Suspect in hit-and-run (Photo: Henrico County Police)

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify this man to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.