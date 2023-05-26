HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is working to identify a suspect accused of commercial burglary in the Marion Hill neighborhood in eastern Henrico County.

On Saturday, May 13, officers were called to the 6000 block of New Osborne Turnpike for a reported commercial burglary.

Upon their arrival, officers were shown a security video from the business. The video showed a man breaking the front glass door and entering the building around 11:20 p.m. the evening before.

According to police, the suspect walked around the building for a few minutes before exiting through the same front door he had entered.

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Detectives are now seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. Police describe him as 5-foot-9-inches tall with long black hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.