HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is working to identify a suspect accused of commercial burglary in the Marion Hill neighborhood in eastern Henrico County.
On Saturday, May 13, officers were called to the 6000 block of New Osborne Turnpike for a reported commercial burglary.
Upon their arrival, officers were shown a security video from the business. The video showed a man breaking the front glass door and entering the building around 11:20 p.m. the evening before.
According to police, the suspect walked around the building for a few minutes before exiting through the same front door he had entered.
Detectives are now seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. Police describe him as 5-foot-9-inches tall with long black hair in a bun.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.