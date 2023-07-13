HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest who they believe could be involved in an overnight car theft.

Police say a resident of the 6000 block of Brentmoor Drive woke up Wednesday, July 12 to find their 2017 black Subaru Outback had been stolen from their home. The car is believed to have been stolen from the home in the overnight hours between Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

Surveillance video provided to police shows a person walking in the area at night, and police say they believe the person could be related to the carjacking.

Photo from Henrico Police depicting person of interest in West End carjacking overnight July 11 – July 12. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Anyone with information that can possibly identify this person is asked to contact Det. Valentine

at 804-501-5248.