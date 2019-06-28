1  of  5
Dog, 2 cats saved from Henrico house fire

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman’s three pets were rescued Friday in Henrico County after firefighters arrived at her home and “found flames shooting from the roof and attic.” The woman, who was not at the home at the time of the fire, will be forced from her home, Henrico Fire said.

Crews with the Henrico Fire Department responded to the 4900 block of Rodney Road a little before 1:30 p.m., and found a home with fire shooting from the roof and attic. Firefighters entered the home and began trying to put the fire out.

A dog was taken to a neighbor’s house and two cats were moved to an area of the house that was not impacted by the fire, Henrico Fire said, as crews attempted to extinguish the fire.

An investigation is underway. Stay with 8News for updates.

