Dog dies after house fire rescue, Varina vet clinic collecting donations for family who ‘lost everything’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico family lost their three beloved pets, their home and belongings in a devastating house fire on Thursday.

Now the Varina Veterinary Clinic is trying to help them rebuild. The clinic connected with the family after their dog Lucy was rescued from the fire and taken there for treatment. The dog was transferred to another facility for overnight care but unfortunately didn’t make it.

The dog was given fluids, medications and oxygen to try and save her.

The clinic said the family needs help gathering food, basic household items, clothing and gift cards for other basic needs such as gas. They are asking for the following clothing items:

Men’s XL shirts

Men’s size 32×30 pants

Men’s size 9.5 shoes

Women’s 2XL shirts

Women’s size 16 pants

Women’s size 7.5 shoes

According to the veterinary clinic, the family is really grieving their three dogs killed in the fire and ask that people donate to local animal shelters in their honor.

All of the donations for the family can be made at Varina Veterinary Clinic at 1320 New Market Road on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.