HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An ice cream shop for dogs with more than ten flavors has opened in western Henrico County.

The shop, Salty Paws, is located in the West Broad Village shopping center across from Short Pump Town Center. Having opened on Saturday, Sept. 2, t’s the second Salty Paws location to open in Virginia, the other one is in the Chic’s Beach area of Virginia Beach.

The 2,000 square-foot storefront in Henrico will feature an ice cream bar with more than ten dog-friendly flavors including peanut butter, blueberry, pumpkin and cheese, as well as topping such as fruit, dehydrated chicken, lamb and liver.

In addition to ice cream, the store has a wide selection of other dog-friendly treats including donuts, cookies and bones. The store also sells dog toys and accessories — and has a section for cat supplies as well as professional groomers and self-washing stations.