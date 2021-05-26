Dog missing after deadly I-95 crash found by retired police officer, wife

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A retired Henrico police officer and his wife discovered a German Shepherd gone missing after a quadruple fatal crash on Interstate 95 south Wednesday morning.

Eric and Mary VonCanon said they took a detour around the site of the crash near Chamberlayne Avenue, after learning southbound traffic was shut down after the 2 a.m. collision.

500 yards away from the wreckage, VonCanon discovered the dog, laying attentively on the grassy shoulder; still in a collar and leash.

My wife Mary “turned around to look at the accident, just to look at the accident scene as I started to get up to speed. You usually see tire debris or dead carcasses and things like that. Just the shock factor you’re not expecting to see a black and tan German Shepherd just laying on the side of the road.”

Virginia State Police said a Chevy Impala traveled north on the interstate before crossing into southbound lanes, hitting a guard rail and then a Tesla. The Tesla then collided with an unoccupied work van.

At some point, the German Shepherd, named “Gemma” went missing; prompting state police to tweet about the disappearance.

VonCanon, who handled canines while on the force and the owner of two German Shepherds, said he was relieved the dog was accounted for after taking “Gemma” to Brook Run Animal Clinic.

“Immediately, they then realized that they had gotten some phone calls that someone that was checking with all the local vets in case someone brought the dog in.”

8News is told by the brother of the woman in the Tesla that she and the other passenger are recovering from their injuries.

State police said five people were ejected from the Impala, four died and one person was critically injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.