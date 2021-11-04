Dog rescued from house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog is expected to recover after Henrico County Fire Department crews rescued it from under a bed during a heavy house fire.

According to the fire department they were called to Darbytown Road after a house caught fire around 2p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival there were heavy flames coming from two stories of the home. Crews used a water shuttle to extinguish the fire because the house was far from the main road and there was a lack of fire hydrants nearby.

The people inside the house escaped before the fire department got there but they let firefighters know they had a pet inside. They searched and found the dog hiding under a bed. Medical care was provided and the dog was taken to the vet.

The home’s occupants will now have to live elsewhere after the fire destroyed their home.

