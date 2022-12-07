HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and their dogs across the Richmond area have been invited to enjoy Santa Paws, a special holiday event hosted by Henrico County Recreation and Parks on Saturday.

On Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs to Short Pump Park, located on 3329 Pump Road, to take free photos with Santa. There will also be a food truck, vendors and family activities to complete the holiday festivities.

For questions or more information about the event, email rec-events@henrico.us.