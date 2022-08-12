HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dorey Park in Henrico County is holding a major celebration for National Farmers Market Week on Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13, the Dorey Park Farmers Market will take place featuring a can’t-miss lineup of farmers and producers. Families are invited to learn more about where our food comes from and support local farmers.

Virginia State University’s Mobile Education Unit is set to visit the market, located at 2999 Darbytown Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will also be a book drive and a live music performance by Richmond artist Tyler Meacham and her band starting at 10 a.m.

Fresh produce, including zucchinis, potatoes, onions and a wide variety of fruits, will be displayed and available for guests to purchase. Kid-friendly interactive exhibits will also be on site.

SNAP benefits are accepted and will be matched through Virginia Fresh Match.

A list of vendors for the market is below. More information can be found on Facebook or doreyparkfarmersmarket.org.