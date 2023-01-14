HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina residents are expressing their concerns against a potential suburban development project that would bring 1,000 homes to their rural neighborhood in Eastern Henrico.

Residents like Oliver Dosier tell 8News they moved to Varina for the agricultural growth. It is reasons like this that concern Dosier for the future pending the approval of a proposed housing project. This project would turn 262 acres of farmland into a mix of 1,000 single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums.

“I came here because of this. Because there’s an ability to farm here,” Dosier said.

The currently rural Varina area of Henrico County, where 1,000 homes could possibly be built in the future. Credit: Rolynn Wilson/8News

The master Arcadia plan held up against rural Varina in Eastern Henrico. Credit: Rolynn Wilson/8News.

The development is commonly known as the Arcadia project and is brought by Chesterfield based developers. In order to move forward, a rezoning proposal will be presented at the county board of supervisors meeting at the end of January.

The Varina community has expressed their concerns with project, including increased traffic and less farmland for families. Some have started a petition against the development.

Long-time resident Nicole Anderson Ellis says the community is accepting to change and welcomes development. However, they want what is in the best interest for the community.

“It can’t ruin our water. It can’t rob all of our agricultural industry from us,” Ellis said. “It can’t destroy our beauty and it can’t ruin our quality of life by clogging up the roads and otherwise turning Varina into anywhere America.”

Concept plan as proposed by East/West Communities. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

A comparison between a typical suburban development plan (left) and the rural village concept promoted by the Route 5 coalition (right), both containing the same number of housing units. (Courtesy of Route 5 Coalition)

The Arcadia development is proposed for an agricultural parcel of 262 acres at the Northeast corner of Pocahontas Parkway and Route 5 (New Market Road).

Henrico Comprehensive plan detail, showing area of development at the corner of Pocohontas Parkway and New Market Road (Route 5). (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Instead, the community would like the county to focus on regulated growth rather than rapid development.

“I really want them to double down and put their money where their mouth is and act on some of these concerns that they’ve been willing to talk about and willing to listen to,” Dosier said. “But we haven’t seen the results.”

Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and staff will be meeting with community members on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at Dorey Park to discuss the proposed Arcadia development.

A final vote is expected to take place at the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan.24 at 7 p.m.