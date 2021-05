HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead at an apartment in Henrico County.

The fire department was initially called to the unit around 6 p.m. for water leaking from the apartment. At the scene, firefighters found two bodies.

The Henrico Police Department was immediately called to the apartment and began their investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.