Douglas Freeman High School announces new nickname and logo

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Once known as the rebels, the Douglas Freeman High School community will now be the Mavericks. Along with their new nickname, the school has also released a new logo.

The Mavericks nickname was the winner of a survey taken by students, their families and staff members as well the top choice of school administrators and student leaders. Mavericks beat out Pioneers, Trailblazers and United.

VCU Brandcenter students helped to develop the new logo, a stylized letter M above the words Freeman Mavericks.

Marshall says he is overjoyed to announce the new nickname that describes the school’s independet spirit and is consistent with their values.

“We are free-thinkers and forward thinkers,” Marshall said. “We challenge the status quo to make the world a better place.”

Students will be able to trade in their old rebels spirit wear for new Maverick gear at a planned “spirit-wear swap.”

