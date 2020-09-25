Douglas S. Freeman High School seeks community input on new mascot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Douglas S. Freeman High School is embarking on a school-based effort to rename their mascot. The school decided their previous mascot and nickname “Rebel” no longer fit their core values. They are now seeking community input on a new symbol for the school.

The high school has partnered with the VCU Brandcenter to reimagine their mascot. The Douglas S. Freeman community has created a survey in hopes of answering the key questions, “What do we stand for, and how can we best represent that?”

The six-question survey can be completed here.

On Thursday, Henrico County Public Schools said they will not be renaming the high school. The school has the power to retire and replace their mascot and nickname but only the School Board can make decisions on the school’s name.

