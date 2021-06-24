Drive-thru job fair in Henrico on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There will be a drive-thru job and information fair at the Henrico Government Center this Saturday.

The event will include public and private employers and offer job seekers about resources and opportunities in the Richmond area.

“This is a great time for employers who are hiring to connect with potential candidates,” Davis said. “It’s also a great time to make people throughout the region aware of the resources that are available to help them on their reemployment journey.”

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26, at the Henrico Government Center on 4301 E. Parham Road. You can find more information online here or by calling 804-652-3220.