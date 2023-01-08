One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a single-car crash on Audubon Drive early Thursday morning. (Photo: Howard Williams/ 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver in a crash that killed a Henrico woman earlier this week is now in custody, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Henrico Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Audubon Drive between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s Lane at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they 28-year-old Rebecca Anne Smith of Henrico, and the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker of Henrico, inside the car with injuries.

Smith died at the scene. Walker was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

After preliminary investigations, officers believed that speed and lack of seatbelt usage were factors in the crash and obtained a warrant for Walker for involuntary manslaughter related to the crash.

Henrico Police determined that Walker had left the hospital on the morning hours of Jan. 5. He was arrested after officers found him at the intersection of Meadowspring Road and Laburnum Avenue later that afternoon.

Walker is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains active as police work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State’s Medical Examiner.