Driver charged in crash that shut down I-95 south

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 in Henrico Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Parham Road.

When 8News crews arrived on the scene, a car was flipped on its side in the middle of the roadway. All lanes reopened roughly an hour and a half after the crash.

Virginia State Police say the driver was checked at the scene and was not injured. 

The driver was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

