HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with driving under the influence and eluding police after a traffic incident on Interstate 95 Sunday, July 17.

According to Henrico Police, an officer was along I-95 around 6:30 p.m. when they noticed traffic in one lane was stop and go. The officer spoke with citizens and investigated, which led them to notice a gray SUV was swerving all over the road and stopping on the interstate.

Police said the officer watched the car swerve between the travel lanes, and hit a jersey wall along I-95.

The driver was then arrested and charged.