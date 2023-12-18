HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a power pole in the Laurel area of Henrico County.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hungary Road for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, a vehicle traveling westbound on Hungary Road had veered over the right-side curb and hit a power pole.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

Police said the power pole snapped in half but remained suspended by the attached powerlines. Crews with Dominion Energy were called to the scene to make repairs.

Hungary Road was closed — from Nandina Drive to Maelee Mews — until approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, as crews worked throughout the night.

“Henrico Police advise [everyone] to obey all traffic signs and to monitor speeds accordingly, especially on the wet roadways,” a police spokesperson said. “The speed limit on this stretch of Hungary Road is posted at 35 miles per hour.”