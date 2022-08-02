A three-vehicle crash in Henrico left one driver injured on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Eric Phillips.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash in Henrico left one driver injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police responded to the area near exit 64 West between Short Pump and Route 288 at 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to respond to a three-vehicle crash.

The three vehicles were a Dodge Durango SUV, a dump truck and an 18-wheeler, according to Henrico Police. Police also reported that the driver of the SUV was injured after the vehicle flipped several times.

The driver is currently in an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.