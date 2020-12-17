Driver loses control on icy roads striking VSP, VDOT vehicles responding to I-64 crash

Henrico County

state vehicles struck

VSP and VDOT vehicles struck while responding to call on I-64 Thursday morning. (Photo: VSP)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper along with a Virginia Department of Transportation employee were almost injured when their vehicles were struck while responding to a traffic crash on I-64 this morning.

According to authorities, around 5:50 a.m. VSP was investigating a crash on I-64 at mile marker 204. VDOT Safety Services Patrol was providing traffic control assistance at the scene.

A GMC traveling west, driven by a 54-year-old man, lost control on the icy roads and struck the VDOT vehicle before striking the back of a VSP patrol car, authorities said in a release.

VDOT emergency car struck on I-64 after driver loses control on icy roads. (Photo: VSP)
Virginia State Police patrol car struck on I-64 after driver loses control on icy roads. (Photo: VSP)

VSP said the VDOT employee was able to escape by jumping behind the guardrail. The trooper was seated in his vehicle when it was struck.  

The 54-year-old was not injured in the crash. No charges were placed, VSP said.

