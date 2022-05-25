HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man driving an SUV was shot and crashed into an apartment building then two parked vehicles.

The incident happened on Bremner Boulevard early Wednesday morning on May 25, just after 3 a.m., according to police. The driver was said to have struck the building first, then veered onto Beth Road before striking the two vehicles.

The building was at the Abbingdon West End Apartments.

Police are investigating the crash as a homicide, as the adult male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene with “obvious signs of trauma,” related to a shooting that occurred.

Traffic is unaffected along Bremner Blvd, according to police. Traffic is being detoured around Beth Road while responders are clearing the scene.

If you have information, you are urged to contact Detective Henry and 804-501-4829.