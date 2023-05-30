HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection to a March 2022 crash that killed a Henrico County Police officer.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in connection to a crash that took place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 which killed 24-year-old Trey Sutton, an officer with the Henrico County Police Division.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Lankford was reportedly driving a truck heading south on Chamberlayne Road when he ran a red light at high speeds and struck a Henrico Police cruiser heading west on Wilkinson Road.

Sutton was reportedly driving the police cruiser with another Henrico Police officer and an inmate being taken to Henrico County Jail West as passengers. All three occupants of the police cruiser were taken to the hospital, where Sutton later died. He had just graduated from the police academy about a month earlier.

On Tuesday, May 30, Lankford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He will serve two years with one year and ten months suspended for the involuntary manslaughter charge. A separate charge of reckless driving was dropped by the prosecution.