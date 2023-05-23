HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the 194 mile marker at around 9:08 a.m. on Monday, May 22 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a driver ran of the road and hit the concrete base for an electronic message board. There is one confirmed fatality, according to police. The person killed has not been identified.

This crash is still under investigation.