Driver slams into Henrico fire truck responding to a crash

Henrico County, Va., (WRIC) — A driver slammed into the back of a Henrico fire engine responding to a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-295 near the I-95 interchange at 6:29 a.m. Fire officials said they arrived to find Hanover Fire Engine 406 already at the scene. So they parked Henrico Engine 1 behind their truck to protect the area for firefighters working the scene.

After firefighters got off the rig, they heard a loud bang behind them.

Fire crews said a truck hit the back of the fire truck, and the impact of the collision pushed it three feet forward.

It’s crystal clear that without Engine 1 on scene this morning, the crews of Henrico Engine 1 and Hanover Engine 406 may have suffered another devastating blow just a little over a year since the incident on the same highway involving Hanover Engine 406 that took the life of our friend Lt. Brad Clark. Henrico County Fire Station 1

Crews treated the driver at the scene, and was later taken to the hospital.

No first responders were injured in the accident, but two other minor accidents happened as well.

Henrico Fire said a combination of rain, freezing temperatures, a vehicle traveling at highway speed, and slippery conditions on the bridge over the Chickahominy Swamp definitely played a role in all of these incidents.

Engine 1 is in the shop, and crews waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

Henrico Fire officials are reminding drivers to move over and slow down when they see first responders.

LATEST HHEADLINES