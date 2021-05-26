Driver suffers serious injuries in crash on I-64

Henrico County
Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was seriously injured in Henrico County on Wednesday after their vehicle overturned into a median on Interstate 64.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred near Nine Mile Road at 6:22 p.m.

State Police investigators found that a man was driving west in a 2016 Ford Taurus when the car ran off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail resulting in the car overturning.

The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth White of Richmond. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events