Driver suffers serious injuries in crash on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was seriously injured in Henrico County on Wednesday after their vehicle overturned into a median on Interstate 64.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred near Nine Mile Road at 6:22 p.m.

State Police investigators found that a man was driving west in a 2016 Ford Taurus when the car ran off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail resulting in the car overturning.

The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth White of Richmond. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and charged with reckless driving.