HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect nightly lane closures on Interstate 95 in Henrico County, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

On Monday, Dec. 4 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., VDOT will implement alternating single and double lane closures in both directions of I-95 between Chamberlayne Avenue and I-295 Exit.

According to VDOT, the lane closures will allow crews to begin demolition and removal of the Scott Road Overpass Bridge.

The lane closures are expected to take place until the project’s scheduled completion in January 2024.