HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see road work along many roads throughout Henrico County during the week.

The following roads are scheduled for milling and paving through Thursday, Dec. 14:

Church Court, Church Court to Copperas Lane

Westmoor Drive, Maybeury Drive to Lakewater Drive

Lakewater Drive, Patterson Avenue to Derbyshire Road

West Marshall Street, Byrd Avenue to its end

Byrd Avenue, Broad Street to Marshall Street

School Avenue

Aspen Avenue

The following roads are scheduled to be improved through Thursday, Dec. 14 through “full depth reclamation,” which involves grinding up the road’s base and rebuilding it before repaving:

Gibbs Lane, Buffin Road to its end

Longbridge Road, Darbytown Road to New Market Road

All work is subject to inclement weather, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County.