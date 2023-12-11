HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see road work along many roads throughout Henrico County during the week.

The following roads are scheduled for milling and paving through Thursday, Dec. 14:

  • Church Court, Church Court to Copperas Lane
  • Westmoor Drive, Maybeury Drive to Lakewater Drive
  • Lakewater Drive, Patterson Avenue to Derbyshire Road
  • West Marshall Street, Byrd Avenue to its end
  • Byrd Avenue, Broad Street to Marshall Street
  • School Avenue
  • Aspen Avenue

The following roads are scheduled to be improved through Thursday, Dec. 14 through “full depth reclamation,” which involves grinding up the road’s base and rebuilding it before repaving:

  • Gibbs Lane, Buffin Road to its end
  • Longbridge Road, Darbytown Road to New Market Road

All work is subject to inclement weather, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County.