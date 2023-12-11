HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see road work along many roads throughout Henrico County during the week.
The following roads are scheduled for milling and paving through Thursday, Dec. 14:
- Church Court, Church Court to Copperas Lane
- Westmoor Drive, Maybeury Drive to Lakewater Drive
- Lakewater Drive, Patterson Avenue to Derbyshire Road
- West Marshall Street, Byrd Avenue to its end
- Byrd Avenue, Broad Street to Marshall Street
- School Avenue
- Aspen Avenue
The following roads are scheduled to be improved through Thursday, Dec. 14 through “full depth reclamation,” which involves grinding up the road’s base and rebuilding it before repaving:
- Gibbs Lane, Buffin Road to its end
- Longbridge Road, Darbytown Road to New Market Road
All work is subject to inclement weather, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County.