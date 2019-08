HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are without a place to stay after a fire forces them out of their apartment homes.

Fire crews got a call for a fire at the Colonial Apartments Complex around 2:15 Monday morning.

When they arrived, four apartments had to be evacuated. Two units can still be lived in, but the other two have to remain vacant.

The property managers are working to find hotels for the three residents who don’t have a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.