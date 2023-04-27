An early morning house fire on Parham Road forced a family of five from their home Thursday morning. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning house fire forced a family of five from their home Thursday.

Henrico Fire said crews were called to the Parham Road home — located between Homeview Drive and Dancer Road — at 1:17 a.m. Thursday, April 27 for the report of a house in flames. Upon arrival, crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

All five family members were able to get out of the home safely.

Road closures were in effect early Thursday morning but were later reopened.

