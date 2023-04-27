HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning house fire forced a family of five from their home Thursday.

Henrico Fire said crews were called to the Parham Road home — located between Homeview Drive and Dancer Road — at 1:17 a.m. Thursday, April 27 for the report of a house in flames. Upon arrival, crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

All five family members were able to get out of the home safely.

  • An early morning house fire on Parham Road forced a family of five from their home Thursday morning. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
Road closures were in effect early Thursday morning but were later reopened.

