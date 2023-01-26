HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Motor vehicles located in east Henrico will reopen to customers Monday, Jan. 30.

The service center was closed for three weeks for interior renovation improvements, which included a new countertop design to improve efficiency and new paint.

The office, located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, will be open to appointments and walk-in customers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Customers are also able to perform many services online at dmvNOW.com.