HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) located on South Laburnum Avenue in east Henrico will be closed for more than three weeks for an interior renovation, the business announced.

The DMV at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue will be closed from Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 29. It will reopen Monday, Jan. 30.

The notice from the DMV stated the interior renovation improvements include a new countertop design to improve efficiency and new paint.

During the renovation, customers are able to find many services offered online at dmvNOW.com, or by visiting a partner DMV location. A list of customer service locations can be found by clicking here.